Photo: Moussa Sissoko shares injury update with Tottenham supporters

While Kane's goals are a big loss to Tottenham's displays, Sissoko's driving performances from midfield have also been a miss.

Sissoko suffered a MCL injury to his knee, BBC Sport reported, and underwent surgery.

Last night just before Tottenham's game with Norwich City kicked off, Sissoko sent out a message to update supporters on his progress.

The key part of Sissoko's message reads: "It's now two weeks since I've had surgery and thank God I feel better and better every day."

He went on to thank supporters for their messages and best wishes and promised to keep them updated.

Sissoko's return to action could be key to Tottenham's season, although he is not expected back until April.

If Spurs remain in both the Champions League, FA Cup and top four race, Sissoko could have a big role to play, and he will want to make an impact and make France's Euro 2020 squad too.