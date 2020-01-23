'Not going to be a shortage of takers': Sky Sports pundit urges Tottenham to sign 50-goal int'l

Tottenham Hotspur are in search of some attacking options this month following the injury to Harry Kane.

Paul Robinson has urged Tottenham to sign Edinson Cavani, who is seemingly available amid his lack of game time at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Sky Sports pundit has claimed that Cavani won't be 'short of any takers' given his qualities and experience, as Robinson thinks that the 32-year-old could be of great help to Harry Kane.

It is well-documented that Kane is set to be out of action for a pretty long while, with some fearing that Spurs may not even see him in action again this season, which also puts his place at the European Championships for England in doubt also.

Speaking to Football Centre on Sky Sports (22/01/20 at 10:40 am), Robinson explained why Cavani would be an 'ideal' capture for Spurs if they can secure his signature.

"There's not going to be a shortage of takers for Cavani," Robinson told Sky Sports. "I think we could put Manchester United into that mix as well, potentially.

"But somebody like him would be ideal for Spurs. In the same way, we spoke about Abraham with him [Cavani] there. He's 32, he's not the long-term answer, but for Kane to have somebody like that alongside him. Piatek at AC Milan [as well].

"But as I said, it's a very, very difficult sell that position because when Harry Kane is fit. He plays. So, to find someone like that is very difficult to do. But they need somebody for the way he [Mourinho] plays."

It isn't a secret that Cavani is one of the names on Tottenham's wishlist as they look for options to sign a striker amid the big hole left by Kane, as reported by The Independent.

But given that Tottenham's London rivals, and the likes of Manchester United, and other European powerhouses are keen on the PSG man then it does make Spurs' chances of landing him pretty tough.

Either way, it does seem as though Cavani will be heading for the PSG exit door this month and whoever lands him well have a top-quality player on their hands.

He has vasts amount of experiences at club level and on the international stage. For Uruguay, he has struck an impressive 50 goals in 116 appearances [transfermarkt].