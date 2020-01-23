Our view: Transfer update positive, Tottenham couldn't let it go on any longer

Tottenham are said to be closing in on Willian Jose.

Tottenham Hotspur are getting closer to signing a striker, finally.

Spanish newspaper AS report Willian Jose is set to fly to England to finalise a move to Spurs.

There will be debate, rightly, over whether Willian Jose is the right man.

Is he too costly? Is he too old at the age of 28 to be a long term option for Tottenham?

But none of that takes into account the situation, and if Willian Jose is the man Tottenham want, then it is a smart move to get the deal done.

Spurs are now 23 days into the transfer window with eight days remaining.

They are desperate to sign a striker, and clubs around Europe know it.

The longer the situation drags on, the more difficult it becomes for Spurs to close a deal.

So Tottenham have done well here, to get a player they want, and potentially have it all tied up several days in advance of the transfer deadline.

This takes the pressure off, and it allows them to look opportunistically at the market to see if there are any late bargain deals to be done, without having the frantic panic had they not got a striker it.

Willian Jose will have to prove himself, but Tottenham appear to have done well by not letting this drag out.