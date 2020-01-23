Our View: Reported change in European club’s transfer strategy opens door for Aston Villa and Newcastle

Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Inter Milan and Napoli are discussing the possibility of including Fernando Llorente in a loan deal in the transfer of Matteo Politano, and this could be beneficial for Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The report has claimed that should Inter sign Llorente on loan from Serie A rivals Napoli, then they would close the door on Olivier Giroud.

Inter have reportedly been targeting the Chelsea striker, but if they land the former Tottenham Hotspur player, then they will have no need for the 33-year-old France international.

This would mean that the door could open for Villa and Newcastle to make another attempt to sign the former Arsenal star this month.

The Mirror recently claimed that the Magpies almost persuaded Giroud to move to St. James’ Park in the January transfer window, while Goal.com reported that the Frenchman turned down Villa.

If Inter do not want the former Montpellier striker, then it could convince him to speak to Villa and Newcastle again, and both the Villans and the Magpies should make a renewed move for him.

According to WhoScored, Giroud has played 192 minutes in the Premier League and 17 minutes in the Champions League for Chelsea so far this season.