Our View: Reported change in European club’s transfer strategy opens door for Aston Villa and Newcastle

Subhankar Mondal
Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli competes for the ball with Martín Caceres and Gaetano Castrovilli of ACF Fiorentina ,during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at...
Aston Villa and Newcastle United reportedly want Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Fernando Llorente of SSC Napoli during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 18 January 2020.

According to Gianlucadimarzio.com, Inter Milan and Napoli are discussing the possibility of including Fernando Llorente in a loan deal in the transfer of Matteo Politano, and this could be beneficial for Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

The report has claimed that should Inter sign Llorente on loan from Serie A rivals Napoli, then they would close the door on Olivier Giroud.

Inter have reportedly been targeting the Chelsea striker, but if they land the former Tottenham Hotspur player, then they will have no need for the 33-year-old France international.

 

This would mean that the door could open for Villa and Newcastle to make another attempt to sign the former Arsenal star this month.

The Mirror recently claimed that the Magpies almost persuaded Giroud to move to St. James’ Park in the January transfer window, while Goal.com reported that the Frenchman turned down Villa.

If Inter do not want the former Montpellier striker, then it could convince him to speak to Villa and Newcastle again, and both the Villans and the Magpies should make a renewed move for him.

According to WhoScored, Giroud has played 192 minutes in the Premier League and 17 minutes in the Champions League for Chelsea so far this season.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea before the FA Cup Third Round match between Chelsea FC and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge on January 05, 2020 in London, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

