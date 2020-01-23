Quick links

Leeds United

Southampton

Championship

Our view: Leeds' £20m chase could depend on one final match

Dan Coombs
Che Adams of Southampton during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Norwich City at St Mary's Stadium on December 04, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.
Leeds hope to sign Southampton's Che Adams.

Leeds United face an uphill challenge in the club's hopes to sign striker Che Adams.

Sky Sports report Leeds have had a third offer rejected for the forward, which was a loan plus a clause to buy for £20 million in the summer if the Whites win promotion.

Are their hopes over? Possibly. But Southampton's game at the weekend could have some effect.

 

Adams has not had a good season since his move from Birmingham City in the summer.

He has not scored a single goal, in 671 minutes of football.

Starts have been hard to come by lately. His last one came in the FA Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

This weekend Southampton have a FA Cup tie against Tottenham. It would be a huge opportunity for Adams to start this game.

Che Adams of Southampton signals to a team-mate during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Southampton and FC Koln at St. Mary's Stadium on August 03, 2019 in Southampton, England.

The fixture could work in Leeds' favour in one of two possible ways.

1) He is overlooked entirely and gets frustrated at a lack of chances, and asks for a move.

2) He plays and doesn't perform. Southampton change their stance and re-negotiate with Leeds.

Southampton may also complicate the mix if they decide to pursue a striker of their own in a late transfer window move.

The game could work  against Leeds too. If Adams scores for Southampton against Tottenham, that's it. He's staying.

As it stands, Leeds have to make alternative plans, but if they are still optimistic, then they should hope circumstances at the weekend can work in their favour.

Che Adams of Southampton warms up prior to the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Crystal Palace at St Mary's Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

