Our View: Emre Can's comments from September provide Everton hope to pull off unlikely deal

Everton have been linked with a surprise move for Juventus midfielder and ex-Liverpool man, Emre Can this month.

Two years after leaving Liverpool, it would be something if Emre Can returned to Merseyside only to don the shirt of their neighbours and rivals, Everton.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Everton boss, Carlo Ancelotti, is keen on securing the services of ex-Liverpool midfielder and current Juventus star, Emre Can.

Given Can's ties with the red half of Merseyside, it does decrease the chances of Everton, and Ancelotti in particular, securing the signature of the man he wants in the middle of the park.

But, it's fair to say that Can is pretty disgruntled at Juventus and his comments from September do provide the Toffees with hope that they could perhaps secure his unlikely services.

Given the array of talent in the Old Lady's locker, Can was one of the very unfortunate ones to be left out of Juventus' Champions League squad for the first phase of the competition.

Can didn't take the news lightly and made it clear that he was 'furious' and 'shocked' at the decision to leave him out of the 22-man squad, as quoted by The Guardian.

There is clear frustration there for Can, and even though it would have seemed unlikely many months ago, his foul mood could fall in Everton's favour.

A lot would still have to happen for Can to make the switch from Turin to Merseyside. But compared to him being in the Champions League squad and being content to his current situation, it clearly provides the Toffees with a chance to pounce.

Whilst Can, because of his Liverpool days, would receive mixed reviews from the Goodison Park faithful, he would improve and add quality to an Everton midfield that has struggled without Idrissa Gueye this season.

Added with that, Andre Gomes's long-term injury hasn't helped their situation either, as Can would provide balance, calmness and control for Ancelotti if he were to arrive.

There have been bigger surprises in the transfer window before, so nothing can be ruled out until deadline day strikes next Friday and Jim White is screaming down your television that the window has been slammed shut.