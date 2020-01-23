Quick links

'One of the quickest, electric pace': Reported Celtic target could thrill Hoops fans

Danny Owen
Celtic fans show their support prior to the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park on May 19, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic chief Nick Hammond was reportedly at Easter Road on Wednesday as Neil Lennon's Hoops eye Hibernian star Martin Boyle.

22nd September 2018, Dens Park, Dundee, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Dundee versus Hibernian; Martin Boyle of Hibernian celebrates after scoring the second goal for Hibernian

There is more to Martin Boyle’s game than pace.

But as Premier League full-backs who have witnessed Adama Traore in full flow will tell you, the prospect of pitting their wits against a winger who combines electric speed with a ruthless end product is enough to give anyone sleepless nights.

And, in Hibernian’s jet-heeled talisman, Celtic appear to have set their sights on one of the few elite talents in Scotland’s top flight currently plying their trade outside of Ibrox or Parkhead.

 

The Daily Record claims that recruitment chief Nick Hammond was in the stands on Wednesday as Hibs came from behind to beat Hamilton Academical with the Australia international in his sights. And Boyle certainly aced his audition, setting up both of the hosts goals in a come-from-behind victory at Easter Road.

It was his trademark darting run which paved the way for Hibs’ equaliser and, with just minutes remaining, Boyle created the winner with a burst of acceleration and a sublime cross which made Paul Hanlon's finish an inevitability.

With six goals and six assists in all competitions, the Aberdeen-born winger has already exceeded his tally from the entirety of last season and, as Boyle tore the Accies flank apart again and again, it was impossible not to think back to Peter Houston’s gushing praise in September 2018.

26th December 2018, Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland; Ladbrokes Premiership football, Rangers versus Hibernian; Martin Boyle of Hibernian and Andy Halliday of Rangers compete for...

"He's one of the quickest players in Scotland," Houston, a coach for the Scottish national team, told the BBC.

"Anybody who has electric pace like he does, gets in behind defences, he's always going to create and score goals.”

With Scott Sinclair gone and Lewis Morgan going, there is room for one more winger at Celtic. And who better than ‘one of the quickest players in Scotland’?

Martin Boyle of Hibernian FC and Vykintas Slivka (R) of Hibernian FC celebrate infront of the Hearts fans during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Hearts and Hibernian at Tynecastle...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

