October Faction: Who is Gabriel Darku? Age, Instagram and previous roles!

The rising star delivers an exciting performance in this imaginative sci-fi series.

October Faction has arrived on screens and the time has come to spotlight Gabriel Darku.

It's a new year for us and a new year for Netflix!

The popular streaming service arguably had its strongest year to date in 2019, delivering some of the finest seasons of television yet and offering some amazing films. Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story and Martin Scorsese's The Irishman are even nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards!

Fortunately, they're wasting no time in 2020, offering new seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BoJack Horseman, Family Reunion and more.

However, we're here to talk about a new US science fiction series from creator Damian Kindler, which dropped on Thursday, January 23rd.

A REAL HERO: Who is Alfred Mendes?

Gabriel Darku stars in October Faction

The series tells the tale of monster hunters who return from travelling as part of their trade to New York. Along with their teenage children, they work to adjust to the jarring lifestyle change.

However, it can't be that easy, can it?

Of course not! There is plenty of trouble ahead. It's reminiscent of efforts like Men in Black but still manages to feel pretty refreshing, part in thanks to a great cast which features Gabriel Darku.

He stars as Geoff, the son of monster hunters Deloris and Fred Allen. The 24-year-old Canadian actor turns in some stellar work here, but he's certainly not without experience...

THIS MEANS WAR! Wiley vs Stormzy explained

Gabriel Darku: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in 2015 in Heroes Reborn: Dark Matters as Brian.

Since then, he's scored a range of TV roles in the likes of Shadowhunters (Jeremy), Private Eyes (Eric Mantella), Save Room for Dessert (Tony), ReBoot: The Guardian Code (Trey Davies) and American Gods (Young Shadow).

However, he's perhaps best known for more recent shows as Slasher (Connor Rijkers) and Impulse (Zach Jaymes).

It's also worth adding that he played Riley Denton in the 2018 TV movie Zombie at 17.

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

“You can expect a lot of drama, a lot of monsters, a lot of action and a lot of blood – it’s going to be great!” #OctoberFaction star @GabrielDarku prepares us for Season 1 which hits @netflix globally Thurs January 23rd.



Read our exclusive interview: https://t.co/NTvN1KgRGA pic.twitter.com/wmIi3Mj8LS — The Queer Review️‍ (@TheQueerReview) January 23, 2020

Follow Gabriel Darku on Instagram!

A great way to keep up to date with Gabriel is to head over to Instagram!

You can find him at @gabrieldarku; he currently has over 8,000 followers. There are a bunch of snaps, selfies and posts about October Faction on there, so it's definitely worth checking out.

We hope you're enjoying the show!

In other news, is Uncut Gems based on a true story?