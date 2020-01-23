'No idea', 'Waste of money': Some Celtic fans were left baffled by Lennon's player call

Celtic beat Kilmarnock on the Scottish Premiership last night.

Some Celtic fans were left annoyed by manager Neil Lennon's decision to omit defender Greg Taylor from his starting lineup against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Scottish champions managed to pick up a 3-1 victory and maintain their lead at the top of the table, but the decision to leave out Taylor was one of the talking points of the evening.

The summer signing has found his opportunities limited at Celtic Park this season and again had to settle for a place on the bench.

Lennon has only handed Taylor five starts to date, three of which have come in the top-flight (FitbaStats).

The Celtic boss chose to field three recognised central defenders on Wednesday night, with Jonny Hayes and Jeremie Frimpong selected to add width on either flank at wing-back.

However, after performing decently in the Scottish Cup at the weekend and with Taylor playing so regularly on Killie's plastic pitch over the last few seasons, some expected him to retain his spot in the starting eleven in place of Hayes.

Lennon's thinking may have been that the Irishman offers a bit more direct attacking threat but there's a clamouring for Taylor to be given a real chance to show what he can do in a Cetlic jersey.

If he's going to improve and adapt to life at Parkhead then he needs a run in the team, otherwise he's at risk of having his development stalled.

Still just 22, he could do with regular week-to-week action and has far more long-term potential than the veteran Hayes.

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on it all...

Greg Taylor was one of the best left backs in Scotland last year on that plastic pitch no idea what the thinking is dropping him — Sam (@Sammcdowall_) January 22, 2020

JUST PLAY GREG TAYLOR — Lee (@_LB67) January 22, 2020

After all the excitement of last night's game one thing still needs addressed...



why we still persisting with this Jonny Hayes thing? It doesn't work, he's just not good enough. If your only argument is that he works really hard then don't bother, it's the minimum you'd expect. — Paul McQueen (@queenmachine67) January 23, 2020

Why no Greg Taylor ‍♂️ #HailHail — mark ward (@wardieBolingoli) January 22, 2020

Greg Taylor only aloud 1 game every 3 months aye? https://t.co/dE6GtA4oAy — Josh Hart (@Jhart1888) January 22, 2020

Greg Taylor was a waste of money. Not cos he's a bad player, think he'd be decent if he got a run of games, but what's the point of signing him if you're just gonna play Hayes — Caoimh McCool (@Caoimh67) January 22, 2020

Greg Taylor has been treated very shoddily btw

Ignored again for the utility dud — Richard Murphy (@RichardMurphy80) January 22, 2020

Hayes struggles playing football on grass but is playing tonight on a plastic pitch. The same one that Greg Taylor who’s on the bench has played most of his career on. — CharlieMoran (@Pope_Charlie_M) January 22, 2020

So Greg Taylor's home pitch for the last few seasons was on the surface Celtic hate playin on, yet is overlooked again don't think Lennon fancies him. — david doherty (@daviddo64229174) January 22, 2020