Celtic

'No idea', 'Waste of money': Some Celtic fans were left baffled by Lennon's player call

John McGinley
Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland
Celtic beat Kilmarnock on the Scottish Premiership last night.

Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor crosses the ball during the UEFA Europa League group E football match between Celtic and Rennes at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland

Some Celtic fans were left annoyed by manager Neil Lennon's decision to omit defender Greg Taylor from his starting lineup against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

The Scottish champions managed to pick up a 3-1 victory and maintain their lead at the top of the table, but the decision to leave out Taylor was one of the talking points of the evening.

The summer signing has found his opportunities limited at Celtic Park this season and again had to settle for a place on the bench.

Lennon has only handed Taylor five starts to date, three of which have come in the top-flight (FitbaStats).

The Celtic boss chose to field three recognised central defenders on Wednesday night, with Jonny Hayes and Jeremie Frimpong selected to add width on either flank at wing-back.

 

However, after performing decently in the Scottish Cup at the weekend and with Taylor playing so regularly on Killie's plastic pitch over the last few seasons, some expected him to retain his spot in the starting eleven in place of Hayes.

Lennon's thinking may have been that the Irishman offers a bit more direct attacking threat but there's a clamouring for Taylor to be given a real chance to show what he can do in a Cetlic jersey.

If he's going to improve and adapt to life at Parkhead then he needs a run in the team, otherwise he's at risk of having his development stalled.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (L) celebrates with Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor (C) and Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (R) after scoring their third

Still just 22, he could do with regular week-to-week action and has far more long-term potential than the veteran Hayes.

These supporters have taken to Twitter over the last 24 hours to share their thoughts on it all...

