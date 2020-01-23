Nioh 2: What is the post-launch DLC and pre-order bonuses? Season Pass explained!

Everything there is to know about the pre-order bonuses and post-launch Season Pass DLC for Nioh 2.

Nioh 2 is one of the most anticipated titles for March on the PlayStation 4 and Team Ninja have today released a "gloomy new trailer". Obviously everyone knows of it being super difficult and comparable to Dark Souls, so if you're a glutton for punishment who enjoys that kink you'll certainly want to know about its pre-order bonuses and post-launch DLC which includes a Season Pass.

There was a beta for Nioh 2 awhile back and the developers are using the feedback provided to make the final experience better. However, you needn't worry about it becoming any easier as the game will still be insanely hard when it finally launches.

Below you'll discover everything that's been shared about its pre-order and post-launch DLC.

Nioh 2 pre-order bonuses

There are a few bonuses that come with pre-ordering Nioh 2 from the PlayStation Store for £54.99.

You will receive the following extra goodies:

Demon Horde armour set

Sudama Netsuke charm

PS4 theme

PSN avatar set for PS4

In addition to a Standard Edition, there is also a Deluxe version (£74.99) that comes with the same pre-order bonuses.

Per the PSN Store, it will come with the following additions:

Season Pass

Demon Horde weapons

Kodama Netsuke charm

PS4 theme

PSN avatar set for PS4

Aside from the Standard and Deluxe digital versions, you can also choose to pre-order a physical copy of the Special Edition from GAME (£69.99). This will reward you with a steelbook case and art book in addition to the Season Pass.

Half human, half demon, and on a quest to save 16th century Japan from ruthless yokai.



Half human, half demon, and on a quest to save 16th century Japan from ruthless yokai.

Nioh 2 post-launch DLC

Creative Director at Team Ninja, Tom Lee, has shared details about the post-launch DLC and Season Pass plans for Nioh 2.

The information was posted on the PlayStation Blog, and it states that there are "three major DLC releases planned, with each focusing on a different storyline that pre-dates the events of Nioh 2, promising hours of additional gameplay that will provide plenty of challenge for those thirsting for more".

New weapons, combat abilities and characters will be a part of the DLC, and they will contain multiple main and sub-missions.

Of course, the DLC packs will be downloadable from the Season Pass when released.

Nioh 2 releases for PlayStation 4 on March 13th.