'Never seen a player decline like he has': Some West Ham fans are slating 26-year-old

Olly Dawes
West Ham United were beaten 4-1 at Leicester City on Wednesday night.

West Ham United were taken apart at Leicester City on Wednesday night, as they lost 4-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes gave the Foxes the lead as he converted from Ricardo Pereira's cross, before Pereira smashed home the second for Leicester.

West Ham did win a penalty in the second half, which was converted by Mark Noble, but it only got worse after that as Leicester extended their lead.

 

Kelechi Iheanacho was hauled down, allowing Ayoze Perez to score from the spot, before Iheanacho then teed up Perez to make it 4-1.

It's now one point in the last three games for new boss David Moyes, and he may need to make some tough decisions to get West Ham back on track.

With Felipe Anderson out, his options have been dented, but Manuel Lanzini's form has to be a massive concern for Moyes moving forward.

The 26-year-old playmaker dazzled under Moyes in the 2017-18 season, but injuries appear to have taken their toll on him, and he has been dismal of late.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to slate Lanzini, branding him an 'absolute passenger' in an 'awful' performance, with some claiming they've never seen a player decline so much as Lanzini has, urging Moyes to drop him.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

