Moyes gives worrying transfer update after West Ham's latest defeat

West Ham United currently sit in 17th place in the Premier League table.

David Moyes has worryingly told BT Sport that he cannot guarantee West Ham United will make a signing this month.

West Ham were beaten 4-1 by Leicester City last night, as their shortcomings were laid bare.

West Ham have a seriously tough set of fixtures coming up, and they are currently floating just above the relegation zone.

There are real concerns among West Ham fans that they could be relegated and the calls for them to invest are only growing louder.

However, when asked about signings last night, Moyes admitted that he wasn’t fully convinced that his side would get a deal over the line.

“I’d like to. I think all managers would say the same, I’m going to be positive that we can get something done,” he said.

“We need players, we need some energy and fresh legs.

“If we can get it we will do, but I can’t guarantee that.”

The comments look worrying for West Ham, as Moyes doesn’t sound particularly confident that new additions will come in.

If West Ham do fail to make a new signing the board could face a fierce backlash from supporters.

The Hammers chiefs are already under pressure from fans, who feel that they have shown a lack of ambition.

West Ham are next in action in the FA Cup against West Bromwich Albion, before they take on Liverpool in the league.