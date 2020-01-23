Moyes admits one West Ham player has completely lost his form

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini has still not found the back of the net in the Premier League.

David Moyes has admitted to Football London that Manuel Lanzini has lost his form.

Lanzini was selected to start for West Ham last night in their match against Leicester City, but he failed to have any real impact on the game.

Leicester ran out 4-1 winners over the Hammers yesterday, with Moyes’s side poor.

West Ham failed to hold possession in advanced areas, with Lanzini looking well short of his best.

And Moyes has admitted that he is desperate for Lanzini to get back to his top form.

“Our creative players are missing, we miss Felipe Anderson,” Moyes said.

“We are really crying out for Manuel Lanzini to return and come back to the level he was at and they are our creative players.

“They are the ones we have, we have lost one of them to injury and one who is not in his best form but we have to try and get that creativity back in it.”

Lanzini has previously proven his class at West Ham, but his influence has dwindled this season.

The 26-year-old has claimed just three assists in 17 Premier League matches and is yet to score.

West Ham really need Lanzini to find the groove again, as they are in real danger of dropping into the relegation zone.

The Hammers are currently in 17th place in the table, with just goal difference separating them from the bottom three.