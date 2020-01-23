Moyes admits he's changed his mind over West Ham signing, now wants another player

West Ham United suffered with a lack of creativity during their match against Leicester City last night.

West Ham United boss David Moyes has admitted to Football London that he has changed his mind over signing a playmaker this month now.

West Ham were beaten 4-1 by Leicester City, with their creative players failing to impress.

Manuel Lanzini was given a chance to start behind Sebastian Haller, but he barely impacted the game as West Ham fell to a heavy defeat.

And Moyes has suggested that he now wants to bring in a playmaker this month, as he feels that a quality attacking midfielder would be a difference maker for his men.

“I probably wouldn't have said that was a priority but maybe watching tonight's game then you might think otherwise,” he said.

“I think, having Felipe injured and Manu not quite there, they will make the difference for us.”

With West Ham facing limited time until the deadline, it could be a scramble to get a deal over the line.

There is no doubting that the Hammers do need to improve their attacking play though, if they are to move away from trouble.

Sebastian Haller has struggled for goals all season, with the French striker often starved of service.

West Ham are currently stuck in 17th place in the Premier League table, with a tough run of fixtures coming up.