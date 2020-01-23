Mourinho admits one decision he made last night 'hurt'

Tottenham Hotspur beat Norwich City 2-1 on Wednesday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that it hurt to leave goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga on the bench against Norwich City.

Spurs took on Norwich City at home on Wednesday night, and took the lead when Serge Aurier's cross was turned in by Dele Alli.

Norwich threatened to leave with a point though as Teemu Pukki scored from the penalty spot, converting after Max Aarons had been hauled down by Ryan Sessegnon.

Tottenham had the final say though, grabbing the win as Son Heung-min turned home from close range, handing Mourinho a much-needed 2-1 victory.

Spurs will hope to use this to spark a good run of form, especially now goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is back from injury, with the Frenchman making his return last night.

Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow back in October, and immediately regained his starting place when he made his return on Wednesday.

That meant Paulo Gazzaniga, who has filled in for Lloris throughout his absence, had to settle for a place on the bench last night, with Mourinho admitting it 'hurt' to leave him out.

Mourinho was delighted to see Lloris return, and praised the attitude Gazzaniga showed when learning that Lloris had taken his spot in the team.

“The return of Hugo is mixed emotions for me,” said Mourinho. “It's happiness to see one of the best goalkeepers in the world to be back. It's a very good feeling for us but at the same time it is one of these decisions that sometimes we must have it, but it hurts. To leave Paulo out hurts.”

“The good thing is that he is such a good member of the family and he is such a special friend of Hugo that I think he also shared our happiness to have Hugo back as a friend. For me he gave me a lot of thinking and I had to try to be cold to make a decision without emotions because to leave Paulo out is not easy,” he added.