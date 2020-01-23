Mourinho admits he's got to do something he's scared of at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks could be ruled out with injury, after limping off last night.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football London that he is yet to ask about Harry Winks’s injury, as he is scared to pose the question.

Winks limped off during Tottenham’s match against Norwich City, after taking a knock to the ankle.

The midfielder attempted to block a shot from Todd Cantwell, but the Norwich man only made contact with his leg.

Winks looked in extreme discomfort as he left the pitch, and Mourinho admits that he is now fearing the worst.

“I prefer not to know before I come in here so I come with a normal face,” he said.

“I don't want to come in here with a very upset face, so I'm even afraid to ask, but when I leave here I have to ask.”

Tottenham have suffered baldy with injury this term, with a number of their key players sidelined.

Mourinho has had to deal without the likes of Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris and Tanguy Ndombele since taking charge, so Spurs will be desperate not to lose Winks for a lengthy period of time too.

The only positive is that Spurs do have added depth in the position now, as Gedson Fernandes has been signed and Ndombele is now fit again.

Spurs’s win over Norwich has lifted them back up to sixth in the Premier League table.