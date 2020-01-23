Midfielder linked with Leeds previously stated that Tony Pulis' style 'suited' his game

Leeds United are a host of clubs who have been linked with a move for West Bromwich Albion's Rekeem Harper.

Most of the transfer talk at Leeds United this month has been about what striker the promotion hopefuls will potentially bring to Elland Road.

And with the hours fading away and the days edging closer to deadline day, it is quite clear that Leeds need to hurry in their pursuit of a hitman.

Whilst strikers are top of Leeds' agenda, they have also been linked with a highly-rated midfielder in West Brom's Rekeem Harper.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 65, January 19, 2020), previously claimed that Leeds are a host of clubs keen on signing the teenage sensation this month.

If Leeds were to secure his signature then there's no reason why he wouldn't be a part of Marcelo Bielsa's first-team plans. But is he someone who would suit Bielsa's style?

The 19-year-old once stated in 2017 that 'sitting in' and making 'counter-attacks' under his then-West Brom boss, Tony Pulis, was a style of play that 'suited' his game.

"Running on I was so excited and I just wanted to help the team because we were winning at the time and I wanted to help us see out the game and show the fans what I’m made of," Harper told The Birmingham Mail.

"For my time on the pitch, it was very end-to-end, they had a lot of the ball and then we had a lot of the ball. We were living off the counter-attacks and sitting in.

"It was suited to my game really because we were going forward and getting back, going box-to-box. If I’m here then I want to be pushing into the first team and pushing on from this because I want people to know what I’m about as a player."

It is of interesting reading from a Leeds perspective because if they sign him then they could secure the services of someone who could complement what they already have and also make them more lethal when they are 'sitting in' and hitting teams on the break.

Harper is a technically gifted footballer, who looks very calm on the ball and is someone who could use his quick feet to get the ball into the oppositions half.

Last season, he was showing a lot of promise, he made 16 Championship appearances [transfermarkt], as Albion, just like Leeds, reached the play-off semi-finals.



But during this campaign, the Birmingham-born player simply hasn't been Slaven Bilic's cup of tea, which is a crying shame because there is a lot of talent in his locker.

Harper would suit Bielsa's style because he has the technical ability and energy levels to thrive under his stewardship. Not only that, Beisla has proven how he can take the game of any player to the next level, and Harper is ready to make that jump, he just needs someone to give him the chance.