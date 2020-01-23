'Massively overrated': Some fans of PL club react to report they want to sign Tottenham man

Danny Rose was left out of Tottenham Hotspur's matchday squad for their Premier League clash against Norwich on Wednesday night.

Watford fans on Twitter have made it clear that they don't want their club to sign rumoured target and Tottenham Hotspur defender, Danny Rose.

The Daily Mirror [January 22, page 47] have claimed that Watford are keen on securing Rose's services in the summer - but the left-back has vowed to see out the remaining 18 months of his contract.

It is said that rumours of a potential fall out with manager Jose Mourinho has resulted in fresh talks that he could leave the club before his contract expires.

But despite Rose potentially being in line to play for England at this summers European Championships, the Watford faithful aren't too keen on signing him.

Rose's form has been pretty woeful during these past 18 or so months despite at one stage the Englishman arguably being the best left-back in the Premier League.

Watford are managed by Nigel Pearson - their third manager this season - and they are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone.

There's no doubt that if the Hornets drop down to the Championship then their chances of signing Rose will diminish.

But come the summer, even with Rose's current situation, it wouldn't be a surprise if the club tries to sign the player, who has been previously linked with the club.

But before all that, Rose has to start playing regularly again and getting some form back into the tank because it is harming the back end of his career.

Here is a selection of Watford fans reacting to those Rose rumours:

No — Peter Orn (@PeteOrn) January 22, 2020

We don’t need him, get @BenWilmot24 back from Swansea ✊ — craig paddington (@craigpadders) January 22, 2020

Unless he's dirt cheap, no! — G (@righthookcrook) January 22, 2020

No thanks - massively overrated. Also at 29 years old he's unlikely to get any better than he is now. Cant imagine his wages will be too cheap either — Jack (@jackec456) January 22, 2020

No we need a right back — tommo1 (@supertommo14) January 22, 2020

@Neil_WFC i’ll never forgive him for Norwich away all them years ago — Chloe Cuthbert (@x_chlochlo_x) January 22, 2020

Doesn't he want to retire? — Stephen Malone (@ste_malone) January 22, 2020