Manager hates thought of losing 6-assist attacker after links to Celtic

Celtic have been credited with an interest in Hibernian winger Martin Boyle this January.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross has admitted he'd hate to lose Martin Boyle during the January transfer window after Celtic scouted the player on Wednesday night, The Scotsman report.

The paper believe that Head of Football Operations at Celtic, Nick Hammond, took a trip to Easter Road to watch the Australian international in action.

The Scottish champions could do with some cover in the wide areas, specifically on the right flank, with no current viable option ready to compete with James Forrest.

Boyle is one of the more important players at Hibs, having scored six goals and assisted six more this season despite an injury that kept him out of action from the summer to October (Transfermarkt).

Ross recognises how good he is and doesn't want to entertain a potential exit.

As quoted by The Scotsman, he said: "I’ve said before he’s a better player than some people have given him credit for.

"He’s got a lot more than pace - his intelligence is really good and he contributed towards the two goals. At the second one he stood it up rather than flashed it across but it shows he’s a player in a good place.

"He’s the last person I’d like to lose from this club. I’ve had it with players before – they’re players who get results and you enjoy watching them then people take them off you."

Stepping up to Celtic

Boyle may be performing well for Hibs right now. As Ross notes with his comments, the winger created both of their goals in a win over Hamilton last night. That's the kind of impact he's able to make in the Scottish top-flight.

However, it's a different mentality altogether required to turn out and perform for a team chasing the title every week.

A reason to believe he could though is his previous relationship with Neil Lennon. If Celtic are keen on following up on their scouting trip then it'd clearly suggest that the Hoops boss feels he can rise to a new level.

Lennon spent time working with the player while manager at Easter Road so will no as well as anyone what personality and football intelligence he has.

For some Celtic fans it may not be considered the most fashionable of transfer moves, but it could prove to be effective, especially as it would provide Lennon with the experience and cover he needs in his squad.