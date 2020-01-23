'Love to see it': Some Rangers fans buzz at reports in-demand star fancies Ibrox transfer

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is on course to pull off another Ibrox transfer coup.

Another year, another alleged battle between Rangers and Celtic for a young English talent nearing the end of his contract. According to Goal, Steven Gerrard's Gers had to overcome interest from their Glasgow rivals to land Joe Aribo last summer.

This time, it is Tyrese Campbell's name doing the rounds. And if The Daily Record are right, then Rangers could once again come out on top when the player's deal expires at the end of the campaign.

The newspaper claims that Campbell would favour a move to Ibrox if he heads north of the border, which has ruled Celtic - whose manager Neil Lennon has denied any interest, conveniently or not - out of the running to sign him.

The Gers are now said to be in a three-way fight with the striker's current employers, Stoke City, and the Premier League surprise package, Sheffield United.

And the report has - understandably - drawn a positive reaction from within the Rangers fanbase.

Rangers will certainly fancy their chances of capturing Campbell, with Stoke battling relegation to the third-tier and Sheffield United required to pay significantly more for him in compensation as a rival English club.

The 20-year-old, whose father Kevin is the former Arsenal and Everton striker, would either complement or strengthen Rangers' options in attack, depending on what happens to the Ibrox pair Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe at the end of the season.