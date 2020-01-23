Is Lottie Henshall in White House Farm? Fans are adamant they spot Jade from Coronation Street!

The ensemble of this ITV series has viewers impressed.

White House farm showcases some serious acting talent but is Lottie Henshall really in it?

The year of television is off to a superb start thanks to this six-episode crime-drama.

Since it arrived on ITV on Wednesday, January 8th, audiences have endlessly praised the series' masterful dramatisation of a shocking true story.

Written by Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler, it explores the White House Farm murders which took place in August 1985. June and Nevill Bamber - along with adopted daughter Sheila Caffell and her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas - were shot and killed in their farmhouse one fateful night. The 24-year-old Jeremy Bamber survived, and the ITV title chronicles the subsequent investigation.

It's brilliantly performed, with the likes of Stephen Graham (This is England), Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) and more turning in great work.

Is Lottie Henshall in White House Farm?

No, Lottie Henshall is not in White House Farm.

This may actually come as a surprise, as it's clear that many audiences thought they spotted the Coronation Street actress (she plays Jade) in the role of Ann Eaton.

Ann was the niece of the late June Bamber who was married to Nevill Bamber, as noted by Essex Live. So, where does the confusion stem from!?

Fans talk White House Farm confusion

Although some thought that Ann was played by Lottie Henshall, she is actually portrayed by Gemma Whelan.

Audiences have taken to Twitter to offer their thoughts, exclaiming that the actresses look strikingly similar in the series. Check out some tweets below:

I am having trouble accepting that Jade in #Corrie is played by a completely different actor to the cousin in #WhiteHouseFarm. — Daisyplum75 (@Daisyplum75) January 15, 2020

Is that the same actress who just played Jade in Corrie?#WhiteHouseFarm — T. H (@NSFtwerk) January 8, 2020

The comment section for the first tweet generated a discussion on the actresses, with the initial comment reading: "Glad it's not just me!"

Another added: "Is it the Ann Eaton character? It looks scarily like her but it isn't. It's Gemma Whelan who was Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones in White House Farm," to which they responded: "Yes I know. I googled them both this week... they are unbelievably alike!"

So, if you think you're seeing Lottie, chances are you're actually seeing Gemma!

Gemma Whelan arrives at the "Game of Thrones" season finale premiere at the Waterfront Hall on April 12, 2019 in Belfast, UK

Gemma Whelan: Movies & TV

As mentioned, the 38-year-old English actress is well known for playing Yara Greyjoy in the immensely successful HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones.

However, she's been in a wide range of TV titles over the years, including Gentleman Jack (she played Marian Lister), Upstart Crow (Kate), The End of the F***ing World (DC Eunice Noon), Hetty Feather (Ida Battersea), Uncle (Veronica) and Horrible Histories (numerous).

Gemma has also appeared in a number of films too, such as the 2016 horror-comedy Prevenge (Len), Gulliver's Travels (Lilliputian Rose) with Jack Black and The Wolfman (Gwen's Maid).

