Liverpool fans react to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performance against Wolves

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old midfielder did not have a good game on a personal level, as he failed to impose himself and could not be a strong force in attack.

According to WhoScored, the former Arsenal midfielder had a pass accuracy of 82.1%, won one header, took 37 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and two interceptions.

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Ox has been horrible second half to say least — paresh karangutkar (@justinsunny06) January 23, 2020

Ox is having a stinker of a game — LFC IS LIFE!! (@tweet4manuraag) January 23, 2020

Ox has been poor today — eugene (@DxmingoLFC) January 23, 2020

Ox has been off for a while unfortunately. Still getting back into it — Nish (@nishk_LFC) January 23, 2020

Sorry but Ox has stunk the place out tonight. — Rhys Johnson (@RhysSixTimes) January 23, 2020

Get Ox of the pitch, Fabinho needs to come on — GDon (@GDon_LFC) January 23, 2020

Get that ox off the field absolutely chronic — Floyd (@DeeganDurham) January 23, 2020

I hope Ox is coming off. I've seen him twice in 67 minutes #LFC — PeteLFC85 (@PLfc85) January 23, 2020

Been saying it for a while now! Ox has to step up. Robbo standing after that Alisson save!! #lfc #ynwa — @Eldrick4uall (@eldrick4uall) January 23, 2020

Get Ox off now — SK (@LFCWarlord) January 23, 2020

Ox is been awful this half get him off for fab #LFC #WOLLIV — ☠️ (@poke687656) January 23, 2020

Ox has been poor for me #lfc — Orc (@RetroOrc) January 23, 2020

Title march

Liverpool got the better of Wolves 2-1 away from home on Thursday evening and maintained their march towards the Premier League title.

The Reds are playing wonderful football, and they are finding different ways to win matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now as many as 16 points clear of second-placed and defending Premier League champions Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Moreover, Liverpool have a game in hand. It is only a matter of time before the Reds win the Premier League title this season.