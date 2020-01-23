Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Liverpool fans react to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performance against Wolves

Subhankar Mondal
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool competing with Joao Moutinho of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday.

(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool competing with Jonny of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers...

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was in action for Liverpool in their Premier League against Wolves away from home at the Molineux Stadium on Thursday evening.

The 26-year-old midfielder did not have a good game on a personal level, as he failed to impose himself and could not be a strong force in attack.

According to WhoScored, the former Arsenal midfielder had a pass accuracy of 82.1%, won one header, took 37 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle and two interceptions.

 

Liverpool fans were not impressed with the display produced by Oxlade-Chamberlain and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Title march

Liverpool got the better of Wolves 2-1 away from home on Thursday evening and maintained their march towards the Premier League title.

The Reds are playing wonderful football, and they are finding different ways to win matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now as many as 16 points clear of second-placed and defending Premier League champions Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Moreover, Liverpool have a game in hand. It is only a matter of time before the Reds win the Premier League title this season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool arrives at the stadium before the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux on January 23, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch