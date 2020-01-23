Little Britain 2020: Everything we know about David Walliams and Matt Lucas's comedy return

After 12 years away from our screens, Little Britain is returning for a new series!

Matt Lucas and David Walliams are two of the most beloved comedy writers and actors in the UK.

Their series Little Britain and the airport-themed Come Fly with Me were hugely popular when they aired between 2003 and 2010, picking up an average of eight million viewers per episode.

In the 10 years since, apart from the odd comic relief special, Matt Lucas and David Walliams hadn't really worked on anything together... until now!

Little Britain is coming back!

Yes, that's right, the beloved Little Britain show is coming back for a brand new series!

In an interview with The Sun, Little Britain co-writer and co-star David Walliams revealed that: "there will definitely be some more Little Britain coming."

Little Britain's David Walliams and Matt Lucas are being joined by Sacha Baron Cohen who will help to write the script for the new series.

Naturally, fans have been left hugely excited by the news while also speculating what changes, if any, will be made to the series due to today's changing tolerances.

The return was kick-started by a one-off radio show

Little Britain's return to our screens was kick-started by a one-off radio show about Brexit which aired on Radio 4 back in October 2019.

Speaking to The Sun about the one-off radio show, David Walliams said: "We had to put it together quite quickly as it was about Brexit. Plus no one expected us to come back on the radio. You would have expected Comic Relief or a big live tour. The reaction was great, which was encouraging.”

It was an appropriate return for Little Britain as that's how the show originally started in 2000.

When will the new series be heading our way?

At the time of writing, that's unknown as it's only just been announced that the show's returning.

Speaking about the return, David Walliams told The Sun: "I can’t say when exactly but at the right time and place. It was fun coming back for radio because that’s where we started."

One thing we do know about Little Britain's return is that David Walliams is expected to debut a skit, potentially from the new series, at the National Television Awards on January 28th.

We will, of course, keep you up to date on any new developments surrounding the new Litle Britain series.