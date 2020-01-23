Quick links

Leeds suffer fresh injury blow, Whites player reportedly set for month on sidelines

General views of Elland Road before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa at Elland Road on December 03, 2016 in Leeds, England.
Leif Davis has become Leeds United's latest injury victim.

Leif Davis of Leeds United

The Leeds United defender Leif Davis has undergone surgery.

Davis has played five times for Leeds this season and was on the bench for the Whites' 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the FA Cup third round earlier in January. 

 

But Leeds Live are reporting that the 20-year-old could miss up to a month of football after a 'routine' operation to clear up cartilage in his knee this week.

Posting on social media on Wednesday, Davis said the procedure 'went well' - presumably resisting the urge to say 'very good'.

 
 
 
Op went well. Road to recovery✅✅

Leeds were without two others in David's position, Barry Douglas and Gaetano Berardi, for Saturday's defeat to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

And Kalvin Phillips's straight red card in that game only adds to Marcelo Bielsa's woes at the back. 

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 1, 2020 in West Bromwich, England.

The central midfielder, Adam Forshaw, and forward, Tyler Roberts, were also absent from a Leeds side reportedly keen to strengthen both out wide and up front.

But it remains to be seen whether or not a new defender will be added to the Whites' list of January targets. 

