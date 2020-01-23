Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: How to defeat Dark Inferno X easily

A guide for how to defeat Dark Inferno X at the beginning of Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND has officially launched on the PlayStation 4 before it makes its way over to the Xbox One in February. This premium package comes with a free update that adds both Oathkeeper and Oblivion to the game. Essentially, the paid-for DLC is dozens of cut-scenes coupled with lots of boss fights and the very first is with the infamous Dark Inferno X at the Keyblade Graveyard.

In addition to lots of boss fights, the return of Final Fantasy characters and a secret episode that stars a Disney child from the past, the ReMIND DLC also comes with a Data Greeting photo mode that will allow the community to create tons of memes.

You can discover how to get Oathkeeper and Oblivion by clicking the link below, otherwise keep reading to learn how to easily defeat Dark Inferno X.

How to start ReMIND for Kingdom Hearts 3

Before you can tussle with Dark Inferno X, you will obviously need to start the Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND DLC.

This is a very simple process that will only cause some confusion if you didn't bother to read the pop-up messages by Square Enix.

After purchasing the ReMIND DLC bundle and updating the game to version 1.09, you must then simply select Downloadable Content on the main menu.

Select ReMIND afterwards and this will then prompt you to choose a specific save file to continue on from. To make things a lot easier for you when confronting all of the bosses, you will want to choose the save file which boasts your highest lvl and most amount upgrades.

How to defeat Dark Inferno X in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND

The very first boss fight in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND is Dark Inferno X and the good news is that he's not too hard to defeat.

His appearance will understandably cause a lot of trepidation and fear thanks to him having been near impossible to conquer in the past as a secret boss fight.

While he's still incredibly difficult as a secret boss in the endgame portion of the main campaign, his ReMIND variant is a lot easier to topple.

Square Enix haven't changed his moveset and patterns, but he seems to deal less damage as well as receive more.

In order to defeat him as easily as possible, the easiest method we used is to just spam Waterga with the keyblade attained from the Caribbean, Wheel Of Fate. Of course, you'll want to use whatever keyblade you've most upgraded.

Regardless of if its Waterga or Firaga, you'll want to spam magic as much as possible so you can keep your distance and avoid being consecutively hit until you die. Always leave a slither of MP remaining so you can use Curaga to replenish your health when on the brink of death.

Dark Inferno X is incredibly quick and agile as he crosses the battlefield in the blink of an eye to deal damage. When he starts swinging his weapon without stopping, you must either block the attacks or simply roll away. Rolling away wouldn't be recommend when facing him as a secret boss, but there's a bit more leeway at the beginning of ReMIND.

You must always roll away when he attempts to stun you with a red circle that bursts. If you don't manage to avoid being hit, you will be left stunned and vulnerable to a flurry of devastating blows.

The only other attack Dark Inferno unleashes is a pack of white orbs that surround Sora before attacking in different directions. Again, you can try to roll away or block while standing still, but an easier defence is to just jump and fly about in a circle so they miss you.

And that's all the advice we can give for how to defeat Dark Inferno X at the beginning of Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND. Again, it's nowhere near as challenging as the secret boss in the main campaign's endgame, so you shouldn't suffer too much of a headache when trying to topple him.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND is available only on PlayStation 4.