Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND: What is Fast Pass and Black Code? Premium Menu explained!

An explanation for the Premium Menu in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND so you know what Fast Pass and Black Code are.

Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND has officially launched. Update 1.07 arrived yesterday before its paid-for companion, but the DLC content is only available on PlayStation 4 as of now because it'll later arrive on Xbox One in February. If you're planning to playthrough the game once again following the release of the DLC, then this article will provide an explanation as to what the Premium Menu, Fast Pass and Black Code are.

The ReMIND DLC comes with a bunch of new features including Data Greeting, plenty of boss fights and a secret episode that stars a new character who is an obvious reference to the deceased Final Fantasy Versus XIII.

Square Enix's DLC also comes with unique modes for the main campaign via its newly-added Premium Menu, and this feature includes both Fast Pass and Black Code options.

How to unlock the Premium Menu in Kingdom Hearts 3

You must download update 1.09 and purchase the ReMIND DLC to unlock the Premium Menu in Kingdom Hearts 3.

Once you've done all of that, you must then start another campaign be it completely new or new game plus.

As soon as you begin your latest adventure, you will have to watch or skip the same old cut-scenes until you get to the part where you must answer vague questions about what you desire.

The first two questions haven't been changed, but you will receive a surprising third that asks if you essentially want an original, easy or challenging adventure.

Sora's left option is an original adventure without the Premium Menu, the middle option is an Easy Adventure with access to Fast Pass EZ codes, meanwhile the right option is the Challenging Adventure which allows gluttons for punishment to enable Black Code cheats that will make things even harder.

Just before fighting the series' traditional first boss fight, you will be given more insight into how the Premium Menu functions. Basically, you can access it at anytime in the main menu.

What is Fast Pass in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND?

Fast Pass in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND is a part of the Premium Menu that makes the game easier.

It essentially allows you to enable EZ Codes so you can turn on beneficial in-game hacks such as auto-block, HP regen, MP regen and others.

Square Enix had mentioned Fast Pass and Black Code before the release of their ReMIND DLC, and this ultimately what the unique modes are.

They're pretty much welcome additions that allow you to be your own game designer by making the experience as easy and difficult as you want.

What is Black Code in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND?

Black Code in Kingdom Hearts 3 ReMIND is a part of the Premium Menu that makes the game harder.

It's basically just the complete opposite to Fast Pass as instead of EZ Codes you enable Pro Codes.

In addition to Black Code and Fast Pass, the Premium Menu also provides Merits. These are special challenges that you can complete while playing through Kingdom Hearts 3.