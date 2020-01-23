Jurgen Klopp stunned by one Liverpool player

Alisson joined Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool in 2018.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told Sky Sports that goalkeeper Alisson has exceeded expectations.

Klopp has raved about the Brazil international goalkeeper, and has praised the 27-year-old’s personalty.

Klopp told Sky Sports about Alisson: “As a goalkeeper, we knew what we were getting and yes he has made steps. As a person, he has exceeded expectations because he is just an outstanding guy.

"We have a lot of really good guys but he's a special person and that's great, yes. His character and his calmness helps us a lot and he makes the difficult things look easy.

"But he has to stay like this. For a goalkeeper, you make one little mistake and the ball is in the goal. He doesn't take it for granted so I don't take it for granted either. It's great to have him here.”

Important player for Liverpool

Alisson has been at Liverpool since the summer of 2018 when he joined from AS Roma.

The Brazil international has been superb for the Reds and is the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Anfield.

The 27-year-old’s passing range has been excellent, and the saves he makes and the way he builds play from the back have been brilliant.

Successful season

Alisson was a major factor in Liverpool finishing second in the Premier League table last season and winning the Champions League.

The Reds are virtually guaranteed to win the league title this campaign and have also progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

Liverpool are having a very successful season, and Alisson is a major reason why, and given that the goalkeeper is 27 years of age, the Anfield faithful will be confident of him being at the top of his game for years.