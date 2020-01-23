Quick links

Jurgen Klopp discusses whether Liverpool could sell any players in January

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with an exit from Anfield recently.

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he has no intention to sell Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri, with the Reds planning on keeping all their first-team players around this month. 

Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Liverpool recently, with a host of clubs interested in signing him.

However, Klopp told the Liverpool Echo that the Reds have absolutely no plans to sell any players in January, as they want to keep their squad together.

“In the majority of December we had the bench full of kids, wonderful kids but kids. So how can we think of selling anybody,” Klopp said.

 

“We have to keep them for sorting our situation, not situation of other clubs. No intention from our side to do anything.”

Shaqiri has been unable to break into Liverpool’s line-up on a regular basis this season, but he has still proved his value.

The forward has generally impressed when drafted into Klopp’s side, and could need to be used again between now and the end of the season.

Liverpool are competing in multiple competitions, with the Reds still in the FA Cup, Champions League and the Premier League, meaning they have a hugely demanding schedule.

Klopp’s men are next in action later this evening, when they take on Wolves, and it will be interesting to see whether Shaqiri does feature.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

