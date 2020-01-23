Jose Mourinho suggests he was trying to protect one Tottenham Hotspur player last night

Erik Lamela was in action for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has explained to Football.London why he decided to take Erik Lamela off against Norwich City.

Lamela started for Tottenham in their Premier League game against Norwich at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder was substituted in the 62nd minute, with Christian Eriksen coming on in his place.

Mourinho has said that he took off Lamela in the second half to protect him, as he was tired and also has had injury issues.

Mourinho told Football.London: “I think when we are playing very well, we have or we should score more goals and kill matches because then when the opponent is in control they create problems for us. You risk losing matches.

“But it was fantastic what happened after the 1-1, which happens in a difficult moment for us where I look to the bench and I don’t have attacking players to change the game the team is a little bit fatigued, especially Lucas, Son and of course Lamela.

"I took him off because he was in trouble and he is a player who is coming from very important and long injury, so very difficult.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Norwich, Lamela - who can also operate as a winger - took two shots of which one was on target, had a pass accuracy of 76%, took 34 touches, attempted one dribble, and made two tackles.

So far this season, the former AS Roma star has scored two goals and provided one assist in 14 Premier League matches, and has scored one goal and provided two assists in three Champions League appearances for Spurs so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Tottenham are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 34 points from 24 matches.