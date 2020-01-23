Jose Mourinho names Tottenham man he thought was 'phenomenal'

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 2-1 winners over Norwich City last night, with Giovani Lo Celso impressing.

Jose Mourinho has told Tottenham Hotspur’s official Twitter account that he thought Giovani Lo Celso was ‘phenomenal’ last night.

Spurs ran out 2-1 winners over Norwich City yesterday, with Lo Celso catching the eye.

The Argentine showed his very best form, as he put in arguably his finest performance in a Tottenham shirt.

Lo Celso started alongside Harry Winks in central midfield, before being moved to a more advanced role in the latter stages.

It was the playmaker who made the pass which created Spurs’s winning goal, as he released Dele Alli in the box, before Heung-Min Son headed home.

And Mourinho feels that Lo Celso has made huge improvements during his time at the club already.

“He was phenomenal. He is improving day after day, match after match. Great mentality, great quality. He plays where the team needs him,” Mourinho said.

“He started in the middle, then went to outside positions. I am so pleased with his evolution.”

Mourinho has already gone on record to suggest that Spurs are hopeful of making Lo Celso’s transfer a permanent one this month.

Tottenham will surely make completing the deal with Real Betis a priority now, and the signs are that Lo Celso could have a big impact to make in North London over the years ahead.