Jose Mourinho comments on £59m star who reportedly wants to join Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur are thought to be closing in on a deal for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has played in cool over rumours that Willian Jose could be set to join his side, when asked by Sky Sports News.

Goal suggest that Willian Jose wants to move to Tottenham, with talks between them and Real Sociedad going well.

The Brazilian striker was left out of Sociedad’s squad last night, with a transfer to Spurs thought to be edging closer to completion.

But Mourinho remained tight-lipped over the potential transfer, as he did not want to give anything away.

"He's a Real Sociedad player. I don't comment on players from other clubs,” Mourinho said.

“I can only speak about my players. I think it's a question of respect to the coaches and the clubs where the players belong."

If Spurs do sign Willian Jose he could increase their attacking threat over the second half of the season.

Mourinho has gone on record to explain how he wants to sign a striker, with Harry Kane out injured.

Willian Jose has a £59 million release clause in his contract according to the Guardian, but Spurs want to bring him in for much cheaper than that.

The powerful striker has scored eight goals in 20 games in Spain so far this season.