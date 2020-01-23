Joey Barton raves about Liverpool on Twitter after win against Wolves

Liverpool are now 40 games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Joey Barton has raved about Liverpool on Twitter after they recorded a 2-1 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night.

The former Premier League midfielder stated that this Liverpool side have 'everything', as he also questioned whether they can go unbeaten this term.

Liverpool are yet to be beaten during their past 40 league matches, and in nine games time, if they continue in their ways then they could potentially match Arsenal's record and then go onto break it if they hit the 50 mark.

Nonetheless, on Thursday evening, Liverpool had to leave it late to secure all three points against a very tough Wolves team, who could have easily taken at least a point from the game at Molineux.

This was the message Barton sent from his personal Twitter account, as the current Fleetwood manager stated he has rarely seen a team deliver such performances at the 'intensity' in which Klopp's team do on such a 'consistent basis'.

This Liverpool team have everything. Can they go unbeaten?



Either way, what a job being done. Not seen many teams ever deliver that intensity on such a consistent basis. — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) January 23, 2020

It is quite remarkable what this Liverpool side are doing and it doesn't seem like many teams can and will stop them.

It's just a matter of when, not if they win the Premier League title, as it will be interesting to see what records they continue to break.

Going unbeaten throughout this season will be the ultimate because only Arsenal have achieved that record during the Premier League era.

It also needs to be remembered that Liverpool are still in the FA Cup and have a European Cup to defend. And whilst winning the English League title is their top priority, they could end up winning more than one trophy in 2020 after winning three in 2019.