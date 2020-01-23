‘If we still had him’: Some Leeds United fans react to £15m player’s heroics

Former Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored for Burnley against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Chris Wood’s performance for Burnley against Manchester United.

Former Leeds striker Wood scored for Burnley in their 2-0 win against United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old New Zealand international striker found the net in the 39th minute when he spun off Harry Maguire to collect Ben Mee's knockdown.

Leeds fans were impressed with the goal from their former striker, and have raved about him on Twitter, rueing that they do not have him in their team right now when they need a striker, with Eddie Nketiah back at Arsenal after his loan spell at Elland Road was cut short

Below are some of the best comments:

Imagine how many Wood would bag in our squad last 2 seasons, I reckon he wouldn’t be far off treble figures in all comps — Hayden (@haydenLUFC) January 22, 2020

If Leeds had Chris Wood up top right now we'd be premier League bound for sure #MUNBUR #lufc — Gerard Mulvihill (@MulerCorner) January 22, 2020

Imagine Wood at Leeds again especially when we need goals right now. #lufc — Liam R (@lamar2k19) January 22, 2020

chris wood at it again



if only #lufc — chris wilson (@willowlufc) January 22, 2020

@LUFC What would we give to have Chris Wood back great finisher and would have had 25 by now in this team and we would be home and hosed — Simon Davies (@NSD1968) January 22, 2020

Can we have Chris Wood back now!? #lufc — Jamės Toher (@ToherJames) January 22, 2020

If only we had a striker like Chris Wood #lufc — Phil Fame (@philfame1) January 22, 2020

chris wood is taking maguire and jones to school #lufc — chris wilson (@willowlufc) January 22, 2020

Just think Radz sold Chris Wood for less than he is offering for Che Adams Great businessman #lufc https://t.co/t6CCoKzn63 — Aram (@AramLeeds) January 22, 2020

I don’t half miss Chris wood. If we still had him under bielsa we’d be in the premiership already #lufc — scott davies (@scott41169519) January 22, 2020

Stats

Wood joined Leeds from Leicester City in the summer of 2015 and was very successful during his two seasons at Elland Road.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored 13 goals and provided four assists in the Championship in 2015-16, and scored 27 goals and provided four assists in the division in 2016-17.

Wood scored one goal and provided one assist in three Championship games for Leeds at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, according to WhoScored, before joining Premier League outfit Burnley for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £15 million.