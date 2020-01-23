Quick links

‘If we still had him’: Some Leeds United fans react to £15m player’s heroics

Subhankar Mondal
Chris Wood of Burnley Celebrates scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on January 22, 2020 in Manchester,...
Former Leeds United striker Chris Wood scored for Burnley against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Chris Wood of Burnley celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Leicester City at Turf Moor on January 19, 2020 in Burnley,...

Leeds United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Chris Wood’s performance for Burnley against Manchester United.

Former Leeds striker Wood scored for Burnley in their 2-0 win against United away from home at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

The 28-year-old New Zealand international striker found the net in the 39th minute when he spun off Harry Maguire to collect Ben Mee's knockdown.

 

Leeds fans were impressed with the goal from their former striker, and have raved about him on Twitter, rueing that they do not have him in their team right now when they need a striker, with Eddie Nketiah back at Arsenal after his loan spell at Elland Road was cut short

Below are some of the best comments:

Stats

Wood joined Leeds from Leicester City in the summer of 2015 and was very successful during his two seasons at Elland Road.

According to WhoScored, the striker scored 13 goals and provided four assists in the Championship in 2015-16, and scored 27 goals and provided four assists in the division in 2016-17.

Wood scored one goal and provided one assist in three Championship games for Leeds at the start of the 2017-18 campaign, according to WhoScored, before joining Premier League outfit Burnley for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £15 million.

Jack Cork and Chris Wood of Burnley celebrate victory after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on January 22, 2020 in Manchester, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

