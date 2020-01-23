'Idiot': 23-year-old slammed for reportedly rejecting 'magnificent' West Ham move

Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa has reportedly turned down the chance to play Premier League football at David Moyes' West Ham United.

If Gabriel Barbosa thinks he is ‘bigger’ than West Ham United, then he needs a reality check.

At least that is the view of South American expert Tim Vickery, who was pulling no punches on talkSPORT when discussing a striker whose future remains up in the air with just a week remaining in the January transfer window.

Gabriel certainly enjoyed a 2019 to remember. With 43 goals in all competitions, a Brazilian better known as ‘Gabigol’ lived up to his less-than-humble nickname, firing Flamengo to the Serie A title and Copa Libertadores glory for the first time since 1981.

But the 23-year-old now finds himself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Parent club Inter Milan are desperate to get their £29 million outcast off the books but, so far, there has been a lack of concrete offers for a man who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics alongside Neymar and Gabriel Jesus.

And with time running out, Gabigol might yet regret turning down the chance to prove himself in the Premier League with West Ham. 90Min claims that The Hammers have been rebuffed in their attempts to sign a striker who clearly feels he belongs at a higher level.

'Idiot'

“(Inter) haven’t had an offer from a big European club. He’s 23, he failed absolutely dismally in Europe with Benfica and Inter,” Vickery told Hawksbee and Jacobs on talkSPORT (22 January, 3pm).

“What was coming out in Brazil was he thought the club (West Ham) were too small for him. And if he’s thinking that, he’s an idiot because he’s very unlikely to get a big European club now - you know, one of the giants.

“But a club of the stature of West Ham, who have a magnificent history in their own right, you do well there and then you’ve proved yourself in Europe and one of the bigger European clubs might well be interested in you.”

90Min claims that Gabigol has given a potential move to Newcastle the cold shoulder too as he awaits an offer from a so-called ‘bigger’ club.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United all have a tentative interest but would he be nothing more than a last resort for three Premier League giants who have been linked with a host of other strikers too?