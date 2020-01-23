'I didn't realise': Klopp shares what he got told about Liverpool star

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson has played a key role for Jurgen Klopp's side this term.

Jurgen Klopp has told the Telegraph that when he arrived at Liverpool he was immediately told not to write off Jordan Henderson.

Henderson has earned great praise at Liverpool this season, as he has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent performers.

However, there was a time when the 29-year-old was not the most popular figure at Anfield.

Henderson was written off by some during his initial few years at Liverpool.

However, when Klopp arrived he was encouraged to take a look at Henderson’s performances himself, as there was a feeling that the England international was being unfair treated.

And Klopp said: “There were a lot of good games which were not seen as good games before that. I got told that, I didn't realise it, so thank God somebody told me so I could help him maybe a little bit to judge these things right.

“With Jordan, I don’t read newspapers, but I heard that people were not happy with this or this or this and I could then react to that. It’s important that I can say I’m completely happy with the performance even when the public perception is different - you get grades that look like you weren’t really relevant on the pitch and if I see it differently, then I tell it to the players.

“I know exactly what was expected so it’s the more important feedback. If you fulfilled that job, it’s good.”

Any doubts that there were over Henderson have been extinguished now, as he could hardly be more important for Liverpool.

Henderson has led by example this term, and has shone when used as a defensive midfielder, or in one of the more box-to-box roles.

Henderson looks set to lead Liverpool to their first ever Premier League title this term, a year after helping them lift the Champions League trophy.

The Reds are next in action later this evening, when they take on Wolves at Molineux.