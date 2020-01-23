Quick links

Celtic

'Great news', 'Boss it': Some Celtic fans are feeling good after Thursday confirmation

John McGinley
Eboue Kouassi of Celtic arrives at the stadium prior to the first leg UEFA Champions League Qualifier match between Celtic and Rosenborg at Celtic Park Stadium on July 25, 2018 in Glasgow,...
Celtic have confirmed a Brendan Rodgers signing has left the club on loan.

Celtic today announced that midfielder Eboue Kouassi has joined Belgian side Genk on loan for the rest of the season.

Kouassi hasn't played at all under Neil Lennon and last featured for the club way back in November 2018.

He suffered a serious knee injury that would keep him out of the rest of last season and there's been no room for him in Lennon's first-team since.

The player has made just 22 appearances in total for the Scottish champions since signing up in January 2017.

At the time he was tipped for big things by then boss Rodgers, who claimed that the player gave him the same feeling as when he first worked with Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling (The Scottish Sun).

 

Clearly it didn't work out like that for the midfielder or Celtic.

Although he never found consistency at the Hoops, there were fleeting moments that signified potential such as his performance against FC Zenit in the Europa League.

This could be an opportunity for him to impress and push on with his career, either with a view to securing a move elsewhere or even returning to Celtic Park in the summer.

He appears to be going with the best wishes of Celtic supporters, with some hoping to see him flourish after an unlucky Celtic spell that has involved illness and injury.

ST PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 22, 2018. UEFA Europa League, Round of 32: Zenit St Petersburg 3 - 0 Celtic F.C. Celtic's Eboue Kouassi (L) and Zenit St Petersburg's Anton Zabolotny

These fans have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

