'Great news', 'Boss it': Some Celtic fans are feeling good after Thursday confirmation

Celtic have confirmed a Brendan Rodgers signing has left the club on loan.

Celtic today announced that midfielder Eboue Kouassi has joined Belgian side Genk on loan for the rest of the season.

Kouassi hasn't played at all under Neil Lennon and last featured for the club way back in November 2018.

He suffered a serious knee injury that would keep him out of the rest of last season and there's been no room for him in Lennon's first-team since.

The player has made just 22 appearances in total for the Scottish champions since signing up in January 2017.

At the time he was tipped for big things by then boss Rodgers, who claimed that the player gave him the same feeling as when he first worked with Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling (The Scottish Sun).

Clearly it didn't work out like that for the midfielder or Celtic.

Although he never found consistency at the Hoops, there were fleeting moments that signified potential such as his performance against FC Zenit in the Europa League.

This could be an opportunity for him to impress and push on with his career, either with a view to securing a move elsewhere or even returning to Celtic Park in the summer.

He appears to be going with the best wishes of Celtic supporters, with some hoping to see him flourish after an unlucky Celtic spell that has involved illness and injury.

These fans have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts...

Good luck at Genk, Eboue Kouassi. Hope you can stay injury-free.☘ Hail, hail. — Rab McKnight (@rabadubdub2) January 23, 2020

Best move for him to be fair away for game time and come back and hopefully be good enough for the team. — Aidan (@RoganAidan) January 23, 2020

Hopefully he gets some good experience for when he returns — Shorty (@ShortySan86) January 23, 2020

Great news. Utterly useless — Tambo Unchained (@ThomasTambo) January 23, 2020

Good luck to him. Hope he proves his worth and comes back strong — James MacDonald (@fluffit_prince) January 23, 2020

Please boss it and come back and replicate your Zenit game everygame — (@Dan_No_Plan) January 23, 2020

Come back fit and stronger, the player we know you are HH — Patrick Mcglone (uncomfortably numb) (@PatrickMcglon13) January 23, 2020