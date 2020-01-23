Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Great addition; Outstanding': Some fans rave about player they've just taken from Rangers

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Ibrox Stadium prior to the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard allowed Robby McCrorie to leave Ibrox again this week.

Goalkeeper, Robby McCrorie of Scotland in action during the UEFA European Under-21 Championship group 4 qualifying match between Netherlands and Scotland at Stadion De Vijverberg on...

The Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie made his debut for his latest loan club on Wednesday.

Having been recalled by Rangers from Queen of the South earlier this week, McCrorie was subsequently sent to Livingston instead.

Subscribe

And he was thrown straight into the Lions' side to face St Johnstone - keeping them to victory while keeping a clean sheet.

 

McCrorie's display earned praise from his Livingston manager Gary Holt afterwards, but what did everyone else make of the Rangers academy product's display?

This is what has been said on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

McCrorie has yet to play for Rangers' first-team, though a strong second half to the season at Livingston could thrust him into Steven Gerrard's plans for the forthcoming campaign.

Rangers have two goalkeepers, Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick, out of contract in the summer.

Allan McGregor of Rangers celebrates at the final whistle as Rangers beat Celtic 1-0 during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on December...

And that could leave McCrorie battling it out with Andy Firth to be Allan McGregor's understudy.

Both McGregor and Firth recently signed new deals at Ibrox, where McCrorie's twin brother Ross is also on the books as a defender or midfielder.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch