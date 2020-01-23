'Great addition; Outstanding': Some fans rave about player they've just taken from Rangers

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard allowed Robby McCrorie to leave Ibrox again this week.

The Rangers goalkeeper Robby McCrorie made his debut for his latest loan club on Wednesday.

Having been recalled by Rangers from Queen of the South earlier this week, McCrorie was subsequently sent to Livingston instead.

Subscribe

And he was thrown straight into the Lions' side to face St Johnstone - keeping them to victory while keeping a clean sheet.

McCrorie's display earned praise from his Livingston manager Gary Holt afterwards, but what did everyone else make of the Rangers academy product's display?

This is what has been said on Twitter...

In my 6 years of covering Livingston, I'm not sure there's been a more impressive debut than Robby McCrorie last night. Nicky Cadden v St Mirren is only one I can think of. Spas Georgiev looked a world beater against Stenhousemuir but that was a friendly so doesn't count — Callum Carson (@CallumCarson34) January 23, 2020

It's a shame that you weren't around to see Hassan Kachloul's debut. I agree though, McCrorie was outstanding yesterday. — Matt Hay (@Glangon) January 23, 2020

I know you shouldn't judge a player on one game, but I'm going to anyway. Robby McCrorie is the dug's baws. He was outstanding tonight. — Callum Carson (@CallumCarson34) January 22, 2020

Don't want to get ahead of myself but Robby McCrorie is a Football Manager regen of Gianluigi Buffon. — Daniel Shaw (@shawzaam) January 22, 2020

What a win tonight. 5 clean sheets in last 5 home games in the league, incredible. McCrorie excellent tonight, looks a great addition. Dykes class as always. Scotty Pittman back to his best. Sitting in the top 6, five points clear of Kilmarnock. Things looking up. Get in https://t.co/lKVzcT5xWS — Calum Brown (@Calum_Brown99) January 23, 2020

McCrorie looking very comfortable across these 3 areas.



Dist. was very strong, as expected. Dykes definitely playing his part there.



Looked very comfortable claiming the ball from crosses despite not being tallest.



Didn’t have many saves to make, but did well when required. https://t.co/kAxyMWIzbz — Livingston FC Stats (@LiviFCStats) January 22, 2020

McCrorie has yet to play for Rangers' first-team, though a strong second half to the season at Livingston could thrust him into Steven Gerrard's plans for the forthcoming campaign.

Rangers have two goalkeepers, Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick, out of contract in the summer.

And that could leave McCrorie battling it out with Andy Firth to be Allan McGregor's understudy.

Both McGregor and Firth recently signed new deals at Ibrox, where McCrorie's twin brother Ross is also on the books as a defender or midfielder.