Graham Roberts praises two Tottenham Hotspur players who impressed

Tottenham duo impressed in win.

Tottenham Hotspur needed a late goal from Heung-Min Son to clinch a home win over Norwich.

It had seemed in doubt after Teemu Pukki scored a penalty to equalise midway through the second half.

Son bounced back from his own slump in form to score a vital winner.

Former Tottenham captain Graham Roberts said that he was not impressed with the performance, but he was taken with performances from Serge Aurier and Giovani Lo Celso.

Not up to standards but needed the 3 points! Again my man @Serge_aurier really doing well! Also @LoCelsoGiovani excellent lots of work and improvement to be done. COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) January 22, 2020

A win gives Tottenham a bit of confidence after a tough month. Spurs are learning how to play without star striker Harry Kane, who is out injured.

The win puts Spurs on 34 points, just six behind Chelsea in fourth, and level with Manchester United and Wolves.

Next up is a FA Cup match against Southampton.

It would be sensible for Mourinho to keep Lo Celso in the team and let him build up a bit of form.

He's a special player and has just shown a glimpse so far at Tottenham of what he is capable of.