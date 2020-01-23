'Get it done': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing Bruce wants Tottenham man signed

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose has been linked with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United look set to add Valentino Lazaro to their squad, having already brought in Nabil Bentaleb to bolster their midfield.

Lazaro will give Steve Bruce another right wing back if he does sign, and there could yet be an addition on the other side too.

Jetro Willems is out for the rest of the season, whilst Paul Dummett is also out of action, meaning Matt Ritchie is the only left wing back available for Bruce to pick – and he only just returned from injury himself.

Bringing in another option seems sensible, and The Telegraph report that Bruce is interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur left back Danny Rose.

Rose, 29, is out of favour at Spurs right now, and Tottenham may be looking to offload him given that he openly admitted over the summer that he just wants to see out his contract.

A move back up north may be ideal for Doncaster-born, ex-Leeds academy talent Rose, who also had a loan spell at Sunderland earlier in his career.

Newcastle may be hoping to land Rose on loan before the end of the transfer window, and fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours.

Supporters believe that Rose would be a 'quality' signing, urging the club to 'get it done', feeling that he is the perfect option at left wing back due to his experience in the Premier League - but some question whether Newcastle will actually manage to sign him.

Now that would be a quality signing. Can’t see it happening. — Deana Hoggat (@DeanaHoggat) January 21, 2020

Dont consider it get it done.If rose has issue with Jose Mourinho pounce on that — Robert O Reilly (@irishbobuk) January 21, 2020

Don't consider, get it done — Mark Sanderson (@MarkSan47314366) January 21, 2020

Love this he is quality — GlennO (@glenn2502) January 21, 2020

He’d be a cracking signing. — Dean Woods (@wuds100) January 21, 2020

This would be a good signing imo #nufc https://t.co/p2BwOvZf0x — Laurence Taylor ️ (@laurence_1999) January 21, 2020

I only wish - he would be a great signing — @stubbers78 (@_stubbers78) January 21, 2020

That would be an absolute steal — curtis_wright (@curtisw39863696) January 21, 2020

Would be a great signing — ToonBarmy2 (@Barmy2Toon) January 21, 2020

Would be some good business if it is true very good experienced LB with loads of prem games — Adam White (@Adam_B_White) January 21, 2020

Would love this to happen , cracking player , loves a tackle , northern lad , makes sense , can see there being plenty of interest mind — Benbob10 (@ben_bob10) January 21, 2020

Great buy of we get him! — Chris Currie (@Wig82) January 21, 2020