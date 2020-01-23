Gareth Bale's agent responds to rumours about him making Tottenham return

Gareth Bale has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur but a deal won't be happening anytime soon it seems.

Gareth Bale's agent, Jonathan Barnett, has brushed off claims about his client making a potential return to Tottenham by stating that he's an 'Arsenal supporter' when asked whether such a move could be on the cards.

Barnett made it clear that Bale, who has had a tough time at Real Madrid recently in regards to his relationship with the fans, is currently 'happy' as he labelled him 'one of the best' players in the world.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito has claimed that Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, has asked Florentino Perez about signing Bale as the North London club are hopeful of doing a deal with the Welshman.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (22/01/2020 2:45 pm), Bale's agent completely ruled out his client moving out on any loan deal but did say that 'things could change' in regards to his current state at the club.

"He's got another two and a half years of his contract and he's fine, he'll be there and he'll be fine," Barnett told Sky Sports. "No loan move. He's one of the best players on earth. Why would one of the best players on earth go on loan? That's ridiculous.

"That's what I have always said [he will fulfil his contract at Real Madrid]. I have never deviated and that's where I'm going to stay. Things could change but loans are ridiculous. Plus, there are not many clubs that can afford him anyway. He's happy. He'll play with Real Madrid and hopefully win a couple more things with them.

On being told if there's a chance that he'll return to Spurs: "I'm an Arsenal supporter," he responded whilst chuckling.

It would be something if Harry Kane-less Spurs were to secure Bale's signature this month, but it would shock one and all, including the Tottenham fans themselves if it were to happen.

Given Tottenham's financial situation, it has to be questioned, outside of a loan deal, whether they could stump up the money for his signature.

Bale has won it all in Madrid but it's clear that his relationship with the fans, media, manager and perhaps the players has turned sour.