Carlos Carvalhal shares how Mourinho's feeling & names the striker Tottenham should sign

Tottenham Hotspur are in search of a striker following the long-term injury to Harry Kane

Carlos Carvalhal has shared that Jose Mourinho will be feeling 'frustrated' at Tottenham because of their lack of striker as he thinks the club should sign Edinson Cavani this month.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss, Carvalhal, is a close friend of his fellow Portuguese counterpart, and whilst speaking to The Transfer Show on Sky Sports News (21/01/20 at 7:45 pm), he was asked to try and give an insight into what type of mood the Tottenham man will be in given their problems up top.

Carvalhal also explained why playing the likes of Lucas Moura and Heung-Min Son up top doesn't work in the Premier League and why Cavani is the type of striker to suit Mourinho's system

“I think he will be frustrated because they are not playing with a striker,” Carvalhal told Sky Sports. “It makes a big difference. They have a good team in the middle to attack but they need a good striker and without Kane, they have a problem.

“Cavani would be great [if they can get him signed]. Or another player to score goals. You need the correct player to play with the quality players they have in attack.

“Using moving players [to play as strikers] in some countries might work. But using moving players in the Premier League makes it very hard to score goals.”

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has had to come out fighting his and the club's corner recently because Cavani's father feels the French champions have treated his son 'unfairly', claims Tuchel has defended, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Tottenham need that presence up top, especially in a Mourinho-like system and whilst they recorded all three points against Norwich on Wednesday night, there is still a long, long way to go this season.

Mourinho still has Premier League football, FA Cup game(s), and Champions League matches to contend with, and it's very difficult to do it without a recognised number nine.

Harry Kane's injury has hit Tottenham hard, and it could still hit them harder and perhaps England even harder if he is unable to recover from his hamstring injury by the time the European Championships come along.

There is Troy Parrott who Mourinho can call upon but the three-time Premier League winner has opted against using the teenage striker.

Even when Spurs were in FA Cup action against Championship side Middlesbrough, including the replay, he didn't use the Irishman, which would have bitterly disappointed him.