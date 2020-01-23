Quick links

'Found his level': Former Leicester man baffled by Rodgers' reported £15m target

Danny Owen
Leicester City reportedly want to raid Premier League rivals Southampton for out-of-favour centre-back Jannik Vestergaard.

Leicester City’s reported pursuit of Jannik Vestergaard has left Matt Piper baffled with the former Foxes winger making it clear to Love Sport Radio that he doesn’t think the £18 million Southampton defender is good enough.

Just three months ago, a 6ft 5ins man-mountain of a centre-back was hauled off at half-time as The Saints suffered a chastening 9-0 defeat at home to Leicester in front of a sickened St Mary’s crowd.

But it seems that Brendan Rodgers is willing to overlook Vestergaard’s nightmare evening against Jamie Vardy and co. The Sun reports that Leicester are set to make a £15 million bid for the giant Dane.

 

It is no coincidence that Southampton have flown up the Premier League table after dropping the former Borussia Monchengladbach man, who has started just one of their last 11 games, and Piper feels that Leicester could certainly do better.

“I like Vestergaard but I think he’s found his level, mid Premier League table. Now we have Brendan Rodgers in charge, and we are at the top end of the table it looks as though we are going well in the cups,” said a Leicester-born winger who rose through the ranks to make his senior debut with The Foxes two decades ago.

“To move the club forward, I don’t think Jannik Vestergaard is the type of player that Leicester City should be looking at - no disrespect to him.”

The Daily Echo claims that Southampton want a fee in excess of £18 million if they are to sell the 27-year-old to a top-flight rival.

For that price, surely there are better options available.

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

