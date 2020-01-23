Quick links

'Outrageous', 'lightning in a bottle': £43m-rated reported Spurs target tipped for stardom

Gaetano Castrovilli of ACF Fiorentina in action during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AS Roma at Stadio Artemio Franchi on December 20, 2019 in Florence, Italy.
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly hoping to bring a new midfielder to Spurs this month.

A player that Tottenham Hotspur have recently been linked with has been earning plaudits in his home country and receiving widespread praise on Twitter.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are believed to be interested in Fiorentina midfielder and Italy international Gaetano Castrovilli, as reported by Tutto Inter 24.

According to the report, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, along with Fiorentina's Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Juventus, plus Bundesliga table-toppers RB Leipzig.

 

The report claims that it will take as much as £43million to prise the player away from the Florence-based side, currently 13th in the Italian top flight.

While Castrovilli may not be a name familiar with many English football fans, he has been making waves in Italy, where fan consensus suggests he is one of the brightest up-and-coming stars on the peninsula.

Here is just some of the general opinion on Castrovilli on social media:

Castrovilli's journey in football began with hometown club Minervino before joining Bari, coming through the ranks and making his breakthrough with the Apulian side.

In 2017 he was snapped up by Fiorentina and was loaned out to Cremonese, where he plied his trade for two years, while this season he has been turning out for the Viola in Serie A.

