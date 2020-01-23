'Outrageous', 'lightning in a bottle': £43m-rated reported Spurs target tipped for stardom

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho is reportedly hoping to bring a new midfielder to Spurs this month.

A player that Tottenham Hotspur have recently been linked with has been earning plaudits in his home country and receiving widespread praise on Twitter.

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are believed to be interested in Fiorentina midfielder and Italy international Gaetano Castrovilli, as reported by Tutto Inter 24.

According to the report, Tottenham are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, along with Fiorentina's Serie A rivals Inter Milan and Juventus, plus Bundesliga table-toppers RB Leipzig.

The report claims that it will take as much as £43million to prise the player away from the Florence-based side, currently 13th in the Italian top flight.

While Castrovilli may not be a name familiar with many English football fans, he has been making waves in Italy, where fan consensus suggests he is one of the brightest up-and-coming stars on the peninsula.

Here is just some of the general opinion on Castrovilli on social media:

Castrovilli needed at my club. — Rocco S. (@ACMilanBuffalo) 23 January 2020

Castrovilli is starting feel more and more special...Chiesa is great but I have this feeling Castrovilli will be lightning in a bottle — Federico Ferragamo (@FFerra7) 22 January 2020

Castrovilli and Tonali are going to be problems in the future — Eric Acierno-Gibbs (@E_AciernoGibbs) 23 January 2020

Is it bad I kinda wanna see castrovilli in red and black? — Bradly Watson (@spidey0816) 22 January 2020

Gaetano Castrovilli has looked class every time I’ve watched him. Very underrated talent. #NapoliFiorentina pic.twitter.com/KvyorivZNg — Abdulaziz (@AFC14BVB) 18 January 2020

Castrovilli is who we thought Paqueta was going to be. — Saturnion (@Saturnion96) 18 January 2020

There's a lot of hype around Tonali and rightfully so but Castrovilli is doing some outrageous things with the ball that deserve as much credit if not more — Anthony Lopopolo (@sportscaddy) 18 January 2020

Milan should focus on Castrovilli now. — Cesco Wowor (@wow_kesko) 23 January 2020

Gaetano Castrovilli is a wonderful player. He would do great at Milan.



Plus he's a boyhood Milan fan ⚫



Do it @acmilan — bierhoff1899 (@bierhoff1899) 18 January 2020

Castrovilli and Tonali in summer please and thank you @juventusfc — Juventina (@Juventina_1897) 22 January 2020

Castrovilli's journey in football began with hometown club Minervino before joining Bari, coming through the ranks and making his breakthrough with the Apulian side.

In 2017 he was snapped up by Fiorentina and was loaned out to Cremonese, where he plied his trade for two years, while this season he has been turning out for the Viola in Serie A.