Exiled Newcastle player won't be heading back to Tyneside this month

Aiden Cusick
Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea FC at St. James Park on January 18, 2020 in Newcastle upon Tyne,...
Dan Barlaser has been on loan from Newcastle United to Rotherham United.

Rotherham United's Dan Barlaser scores his side's second goal from a free kick during the Sky Bet League One match between Rotherham United and Blackpool at AESSEAL New York Stadium on...

The Rotherham United manager Paul Warne believes that Dan Barlaser will see out the season at the New York Stadium on loan from Newcastle United.

Barlaser has played 20 league games for the Millers this campaign and scored or made four goals to aid their push for the third-tier title.

According to The Rotherham Advertiser, that has led to talk that a Championship club could come in for the 23-year-old Newcastle academy product.

 

But speaking to the newspaper this week, Warne said: "Dan Barlaser is past his date when he can be recalled."

Newcastle recently added the Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb in Barlaser's position, reducing the Magpies' need to recall Barlaser for personal use.

Nabil Bentaleb of FC Schalke 04 gestures during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between FC Schalke 04 and Manchester City at Veltins-Arena on February 20, 2019 in...

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the latter on Tyneside, where he is due to enter the final year of his contract upon his return.

And Rotherham will be hoping that Barlaser can finish the job with them and rejoin the Millers in the Championship next season.

Rotherham fans - how good has the Newcastle talent been this season?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

