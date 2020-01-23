Exiled Newcastle player won't be heading back to Tyneside this month

Dan Barlaser has been on loan from Newcastle United to Rotherham United.

The Rotherham United manager Paul Warne believes that Dan Barlaser will see out the season at the New York Stadium on loan from Newcastle United.

Barlaser has played 20 league games for the Millers this campaign and scored or made four goals to aid their push for the third-tier title.

According to The Rotherham Advertiser, that has led to talk that a Championship club could come in for the 23-year-old Newcastle academy product.

But speaking to the newspaper this week, Warne said: "Dan Barlaser is past his date when he can be recalled."

Newcastle recently added the Schalke midfielder Nabil Bentaleb in Barlaser's position, reducing the Magpies' need to recall Barlaser for personal use.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the latter on Tyneside, where he is due to enter the final year of his contract upon his return.

And Rotherham will be hoping that Barlaser can finish the job with them and rejoin the Millers in the Championship next season.

Rotherham fans - how good has the Newcastle talent been this season?