'Excellent': Rangers talent praised in first game after sealing Ibrox loan exit

Rangers have allowed Robby McCrorie to leave Ibrox on loan.

Rangers talent Robby McCrorie made his Livingston debut on Wednesday night – and earned huge praise from boss Gary Holt.

The Gers recalled McCrorie from his time at Queen of the South, and decided to send him on loan to a Scottish Premiership side this time in order to further his development.

Livi needed a goalkeeper after seeing Matija Sarkic head back to Aston Villa, and then following an injury to new loan signing Ryan Schofield.

McCrorie was immediately called upon to start for Livi, featuring in the 1-0 home win over St Johnstone as Scott Pittman grabbed the only goal of the game.

After the final whistle, Livi boss Gary Holt spoke to the Evening Express, and he heaped praise on McCrorie, branding his performance 'excellent'.

Holt felt McCrorie's handling was 'superb' and that he played like an experienced goalkeeper, adding that it was 'refreshing' to see such a young goalkeeper taking command.

“He was excellent,” said Holt. “His handling was superb, he knew when to come, he knew when to stay. It was reassuring for the back line that he looks like an experienced number one. That comes from playing games though.”

“The saves he made were brilliant and the back line were brilliant. It was refreshing to see a young lad prepared to dictate the game to his defenders because you sometimes have to coach that into them and tell them you are allowed to shout at them and police them,” he added.

This is all perfect for Rangers. They wanted to see McCrorie in the top flight after a couple of second tier loan spells, and the early signs are good.

McCrorie could end up succeeding Allan McGregor as Rangers' first-choice goalkeeper in the future, and if he can turn in more 'excellent' performances at Livingston, he'll be impossible for Steven Gerrard to ignore.