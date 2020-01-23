Everton linked ace was dubbed 'best player on pitch' v Liverpool by Ancelotti in November

Allan has already faced Liverpool in the Champions League this season and now he could potentially join their rivals, Everton amid rumours.

One thing that the Everton faithful are hoping for is that Carlo Ancelotti can use his pulling power to bring some top-quality players to the club - One name that has been linked to Goodison Park recently has been Allan, who highly impressed Ancelotti when he came up against Liverpool in November.

Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Allan is wanted by his former manager this month because he wants to improve Everton's midfield.

Allan will be familiar with Merseyside because in November, his Napoli side, with Ancelotti in the dugout, recorded a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Champions League - during the reverse fixture the Italian's had won 2-0.

The now-Everton boss, at the time, dubbed the 29-year-old the 'best player on the pitch' at Anfield, as Everton fans will be hoping some of that quality can be brought to Goodison Park if he were to put pen-to-paper.

This what Ancelotti said about Allan and his performance at Anfield in the Champions League in November:

“I have spoken to the president,” Ancelotti told the Liverpool Echo. “He is really pleased and thanked the players for their efforts.

“Allan was the best player on the pitch tonight. He is back to his best level.”

One problem area for Everton in recent seasons has been their inability to showcase a good eye or any true worth in the transfer market as they have taken a number of big hits.

There's no doubt that Ancelotti, by name and what he has achieved, has been Everton's biggest signing in a long while, but can he now attract the big-names to the blue half of Merseyside?

Allan has the pedigree, the quality and the experience to vastly improve an Everton midfield that has been seriously lacking since the departure of Idrissa Gueye in the summer.

It's not only the quality that Ancelotti needs to change but the mindset of the club and its culture. A player like Allan, who understands what it takes to play for a big club and has played on the biggest stage, would be someone who would tick the boxes.