'Embarrassing': West Ham fans react to transfer rumour they've heard

West Ham United are said to be considering bringing back Dimitri Payet from Marseille.

West Ham United fans have had mixed views on rumours that Dimitri Payet could return.

L’Equipe claim that West Ham could look to sign their former playmaker, as David Moyes looks to strengthen his side.

Payet was once a hero at West Ham, and remains one of the finest players that the club have had in recent memory.

But some Hammers supporters have still not forgiven Payet for the way he engineered an exit back to Marseille.

Jeez! Who’s next? Brooking? Cottee? Hurst? Wheeling out past players is not a vision of the future, it’s not progress, i really hope this is a wind up. If true it’s done just to appease fans, but a ridiculous way to run a club. Weak, feeble, desperate! — WestFanUtd (@westfanutd) January 23, 2020

Absolutely embarrassing.

Went on strike.

Is nearly 33. — AllSportsView (@AllSportsView) January 23, 2020

No. No, no no.



No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no no.



No. No. No.



NO. — Kevin Sullivan (@smashdad) January 22, 2020

You know we’re desperate when we’re going back for Payet who refused to wear a West Ham shirt again. — IronsHome (@Irons_Home) January 22, 2020

If @WestHam board @davidgold could do one thing to lift the fans/players it would be to bring #payet back to the club. Maybe he isn’t the player he was in 2015/16, but undoubtedly would give us the creativity & spark we are missing. Bar Di Canio, best #whufc player I have seen. https://t.co/VwGBrGAyqa — James Maker (@james_maker) January 23, 2020

Mate he would keep us up. — (@Essiere_14) January 23, 2020

If true and he does. Il love him again — Matty Ings (@MattyIngs08) January 23, 2020

Whether Payet does arrive or not, there is no doubting that West Ham could do with some more creativity added to their squad.

The Hammers are currently sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, and their performances are a major concern.

Sebastian Haller has been starved of service since arriving at West Ham and has struggled for goals as a result.

The Hammers were beaten 4-1 by Leicester City last night, and the heavy defeat has increased the pressure of West Ham to get signings over the line quickly.