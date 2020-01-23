Quick links

'Embarrassing': West Ham fans react to transfer rumour they've heard

West Ham United are said to be considering bringing back Dimitri Payet from Marseille.

Dimitri Payet of Olympique de Marseille reacts during the ligue 1 match between Olympique de Marseille at Stade Velodrome on November 11, 2018 in Marseille, France.

West Ham United fans have had mixed views on rumours that Dimitri Payet could return.

L’Equipe claim that West Ham could look to sign their former playmaker, as David Moyes looks to strengthen his side.

 

Payet was once a hero at West Ham, and remains one of the finest players that the club have had in recent memory.

But some Hammers supporters have still not forgiven Payet for the way he engineered an exit back to Marseille.

Whether Payet does arrive or not, there is no doubting that West Ham could do with some more creativity added to their squad.

The Hammers are currently sitting uncomfortably close to the relegation zone, and their performances are a major concern.

Sebastian Haller has been starved of service since arriving at West Ham and has struggled for goals as a result.

The Hammers were beaten 4-1 by Leicester City last night, and the heavy defeat has increased the pressure of West Ham to get signings over the line quickly.

