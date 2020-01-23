‘Done at this level’: Some West Ham fans have given up on one player

Pablo Zabaleta was in action for West Ham United against Leicester City.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Pablo Zabaleta against Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

The Hammers suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Leicester away from home in the Premier League.

Zabaleta started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, and the 35-year-old right-back was far from impressive.

The former Manchester City defender struggled with the pace of the game throughout, could not cope with Harvey Barnes, and looked as if he is unable to play week in and week out at this level any longer.

According to WhoScored, against Leicester, the Argentine had a pass accuracy of 60%, took 47 touches, made two clearances, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the right-back has made six starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

West Ham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Zabaleta against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Hope @WestHam are sending scouts down Goals this week cos I've got more to offer than Zabaleta — Alex Simpson (@KeenoSimpson) January 22, 2020

Can someone tell David moyes , zabaleta has had it , and change formation Leicester are playing with one up top , no wonder they are getting possession in the middle of the park ! Can anyone else see that ! — Toby Wicks (@TobyDJHorse) January 22, 2020

Don’t know if that’s noble or zabaleta — Steve skeats (@Steveskeats1) January 22, 2020

I feel sorry for Zabaleta must’ve been a nightmare running in that quicksand down the right. Harvey Barnes knows where the hard ground was!!!! #LEIWHU — Jamie Mason (@jam1ema5on) January 22, 2020

First half thoughts;



- can't pass

- can't attack

- can't defend

- Zabaleta should be allowed his zimmerframe

- can't keep the ball

- do we have a midfield playing?



Anyone capable of passing, moving, running and creating? Yes, Fornals, on the bench.#LEIWHU — Stuart Plant (@Hairymonkeyboy) January 22, 2020

Zabaleta is an embarrassment. A good lad, no doubt. But he's no business playing in the Prem. — (@gizzi_m) January 22, 2020

Outplayed tonight. I'm not sure what team moyes could have picked to get a different outcome, though. Noble and Zabaleta are done at this level but we have no-one to replace them. No pace in attack. Relegation written all over this team, sadly. Will serve the owners right. — Jamie Lewis (@jamielewis01) January 22, 2020



