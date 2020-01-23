Quick links

‘Done at this level’: Some West Ham fans have given up on one player

Pablo Zabaleta of West Ham United during Training at Rush Green on January 21, 2020 in Romford, England.
Pablo Zabaleta was in action for West Ham United against Leicester City.

West Ham United fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Pablo Zabaleta against Leicester City on Wednesday evening.

The Hammers suffered a 4-1 loss at the hands of Leicester away from home in the Premier League.

Zabaleta started the match and played for the entire 90 minutes, and the 35-year-old right-back was far from impressive.

 

The former Manchester City defender struggled with the pace of the game throughout, could not cope with Harvey Barnes, and looked as if he is unable to play week in and week out at this level any longer.

According to WhoScored, against Leicester, the Argentine had a pass accuracy of 60%, took 47 touches, made two clearances, and put in one cross.

So far this season, the right-back has made six starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

West Ham fans were not impressed with the display produced by Zabaleta against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

