Wolves and Leicester-linked £15m star reportedly wants £30k-a-week from new club

Premier League trio Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Norwich City have all been linked with Freiburg's Bundesliga ace Robin Koch.

Germany international Robin Koch wants a £30,000-a-year contract from his next club, according to A Bola, and such demands are unlikely to put Leicester City or Wolverhampton Wanderers off.

Freiburg are basking in the best first half of a season in their Bundesliga history and, if Christian Streich’s perennial underachievers are to genuinely push for Europe between now and May, they will need to keep their mitts on one of the continent’s most underrated central defenders.

2019/20 has been something of a breakthrough season for the 6ft 3ins Koch.

He made his Germany debut in October and now looks good for a place in Joachim Low’s Euro 2020 squad but, unfortunately for Freiburg, Koch will know that a move to the Premier League would do his growing reputation no harm at all.

According to the Sun, Leicester and Wolves have expressed an interest.

And with funds hardly tight at both clubs, Koch is unlikely to be outside of their price-range, especially with reports suggesting that the £15 million-rated man mountain would only demand £30,000-a-week.

Koch is one of a number of centre-backs who have been linked to Leicester of late with Brendan Rodgers’s side seemingly scouring the market for Wes Morgan’s long-term successor.

Wolves, meanwhile, have handed Leander Dendoncker and young Max Kilman a place in the back three of late but an established international who is improving all the time would not be unwelcome at Molineux.

The Sun also claimed that Norwich are on Koch’s trail and, while the Canaries are crying out for a man capable of providing leadership and quality in defence, his £15 million price-tag is likely to prove prohibitive.