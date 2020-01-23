Quick links

Reported Wolves and Tottenham target set for Mendes talks; Premier League a priority

Portuguese football agent Jorge Mendes poses on arrival for the world premiere of the film Ronaldo in central London on November 9, 2015.
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly battling Jose Mourinho's Spurs to sign Atletico Madrid's £52m La Liga flop Thomas Lemar.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Thomas Lemar of Atletico de Madrid controls the ball during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid, CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in...

Jorge Mendes has lined up a number of meetings over the next few days as he looks to secure a move to the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked Thomas Lemar, according to Marca.

Diego Simeone is never one to mince his words and, when addressing the ongoing struggles of a £52 million World Cup winner at Atletico Madrid, the straight-talking Argentine said what everyone was thinking.

"Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game. He hasn't been able to live up to expectations,” Simeone told Marca.

 

In 46 La Liga games since his 2018 move from Monaco, Lemar has produced a grand total of three goals and three assists and there is a growing acceptance now that a man who looked to have the world at his feet two years ago needs a fresh start.

Super-agent Mendes is hoping to find a Premier League club willing to take a chance on the gifted winger and has talks set up this week, Marca adds, but coming to an agreement with Atletico might be easier said than done.

Thomas Lemar of France poses with the Champions World Cup trophy after the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow,...

Wolves have benefited immensely from their close ties with Mendes in the last few years with the likes of Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio arriving at Molineux. The Black Country outfit are indeed interested in Lemar, although WolvesBite suggested that his price-tag could prove to be prohibitive.

It remains to be seen whether a loan deal can be struck, however, with Wolves seemingly not keen to shatter their transfer record for a player who has endured a miserable season.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested too, according to FootMercato, and Mendes’s relationship with Jose Mourinho stands the Londoners in good stead if they want to press ahead with a deal.

Thomas Lemar during La Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CA Osasuna at Wanda Metropolitano on December 14, 2019 in Madrid, Spain .

