Reported Wolves and Tottenham target set for Mendes talks; Premier League a priority

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly battling Jose Mourinho's Spurs to sign Atletico Madrid's £52m La Liga flop Thomas Lemar.

Jorge Mendes has lined up a number of meetings over the next few days as he looks to secure a move to the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers-linked Thomas Lemar, according to Marca.

Diego Simeone is never one to mince his words and, when addressing the ongoing struggles of a £52 million World Cup winner at Atletico Madrid, the straight-talking Argentine said what everyone was thinking.

"Facts speak better than words. Lemar is an important player who hasn't been able to develop his game. He hasn't been able to live up to expectations,” Simeone told Marca.

In 46 La Liga games since his 2018 move from Monaco, Lemar has produced a grand total of three goals and three assists and there is a growing acceptance now that a man who looked to have the world at his feet two years ago needs a fresh start.

Super-agent Mendes is hoping to find a Premier League club willing to take a chance on the gifted winger and has talks set up this week, Marca adds, but coming to an agreement with Atletico might be easier said than done.

Wolves have benefited immensely from their close ties with Mendes in the last few years with the likes of Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Rui Patricio arriving at Molineux. The Black Country outfit are indeed interested in Lemar, although WolvesBite suggested that his price-tag could prove to be prohibitive.

It remains to be seen whether a loan deal can be struck, however, with Wolves seemingly not keen to shatter their transfer record for a player who has endured a miserable season.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested too, according to FootMercato, and Mendes’s relationship with Jose Mourinho stands the Londoners in good stead if they want to press ahead with a deal.